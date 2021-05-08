Oregon GOP senators introduce bill that will hurt their own party leadership

SALEM, Ore — Two Oregon republican state senators introduced a new bill that appears to target its GOP colleagues.
State Senators Lynn P. Findley (R – Vale) and Bill Hansell (R – Athena), introduced senate bill 865 earlier this week.
The bill would prohibit a person from serving in office while also leading a central committee of a political party. It says that any elected official that violates the order would be fined $250 per day.
As of right now, republican state Senator Dallas Heard of Myrtle Creek, and republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls would be affected.
Heard is the chair of the Oregon Republican Party and Linthicum is the party’s treasurer – both elected to their roles in February.
In a statement released following the introduction of the bill, Findley and Hansell stated that it was contacted by their constituents, who were concerned about the mixing of party politics and legislative policy-making. Hansell told NBC5 that the proposed legislation isn’t just about Linthicum and Heard.
“All of a sudden, certain votes are being seen as official positions of all Republicans in Oregon when they aren’t and vice versa,” Senator Findley’s office told NBC5 in a statement. “There are potential conflicts of interest and ethical
considerations, and we have a responsibility to ensure the integrity of the legislature is not in question.”
The bill would be immediately effective if passed.
Senator Linthicum did not immediately respond to our request for comment.
