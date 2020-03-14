Jackson Co. works to get more coronavirus tests

“We don’t have enough testing capability, so we strongly suspect the actual numbers to be much higher,” Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health Officer, said.
The problem’s the same in Jackson County as it is across the country, as coronavirus cases increase, the number of available tests can’t keep up.
“They’re gearing up everyday. I don’t know the numbers,” Dr. Shame said.
Dr. Jim Shames says public health is working to get more tests. It’s also hoping to set up testing stations.
“We are setting up testing opportunities around the community with the understanding that we will have access to private laboratory testing,” Dr. Shame said.
Right now, the county is prioritizing testing for people who are significantly ill, need to be hospitalized, or show the majority of the symptoms. With more testing coming, that criteria could expand.
“Everyone in our community is susceptible, but some people get much more seriously ill than others,” Dr. Shames said.
Dr. Shames echoed national experts saying children handle the virus well, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t carriers, especially because people can pass on the virus before feeling the symptoms. Children could spread it to people who are more susceptible to coronavirus, including the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, which makes social distancing even more important.
“Make sure that you stay three to six feet apart from other when you’re at a social gathering. Avoiding shaking hands,” Dr. Shames said.
If you’re feeling sick, health officials say stay home and call your health care provider. It recommends people wear masks if they are sick, wash their hands, avoid touching their face and disinfect surfaces frequently.
Dr. Shames says social distancing could greatly minimize the community spread.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.