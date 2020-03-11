Home
Jackson County Commissioner Bob Strosser won’t seek reelection

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A Jackson County Commissioner will not seek reelection this coming fall.

Tuesday was the last day to register for the 2020 general election for the major parties. According to county records, Republican Commissioner and former Medford City Councilor Bob Strosser did not file to run for a second term.

Other candidates looking to fill his position are Democrats Robert Bierma and Terrie Martin as well as Republicans Curt Ankerberg, Dave Dotterrer and Curtis Sather.

