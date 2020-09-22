Home
Jackson County libraries start drive for books, toys for Alemda fire victims

Jackson County libraries start drive for books, toys for Alemda fire victims

Local , , , ,

JACKSON CO., Or.- Jackson County libraries are starting their own drive. They hope to gather toys, books, and games for kids who have lost homes in the Almeda fire.

The drive aims to help kids rebuild their home libraries and provide distraction through games and toys.

Jackson County libraries  hope to fill a need that may not be as  immediate but is just as important.

“Instead of doing another drive for essential items, we decided to focus on what is essential for kids,” assistant director of public services Claudine Taillac said.

The drive will run through Sunday at Medford library, during normal library hours.

Families in need of donations can pick up items at the Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Jacksonville, or White City libraries starting Thursday, October 1st.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »