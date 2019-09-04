Jackson County Library Services getting new logo, library cards

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Library Services is changing their look.
On September 4, JCLS unveiled a new logo and introduced six newly-designed library cards.
“Developing a new logo is a conversation with the past and future, an attempt to balance timelessness with something new and exciting,” said Kari May, JCLS Library Director. “In designing our new logo, we visualized libraries as a living, breathing, and evolving part of the landscape. We also thought about the natural beauty of Jackson County and wanted to bring forward the tree element that was featured on the logo we replaced.”
The new logo replaces the old one which included an open book topped by a leaf.
The redesigned logo will be phased in slowly throughout the year.