Service dog missing after animal and owner were hit by car

MEDFORD, Ore. — A family is asking the community for help after a woman and her dog were hit by a car last Friday in Medford.
The pair were hit while walking on Table Rock Rd. in Medford. The woman was taken to Providence hospital and is undergoing a few surgeries. Her husband, Don Wolff said her service dog ran off during the incident.
Wolff is asking the community to keep an eye out for the dog named “Butch”. He has a red and black collar and was last seen on Table Rock Rd. and Merriman Rd.
He said they are planning to search for the dog this Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Railroad Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541-292-1164.
