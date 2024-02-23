JCSO rescues infant & toddler abandoned in woods by suspect on-the-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. –A Jackson County Grand Jury indicted a man Thursday wanted on charges stemming from multiple incidents involving domestic violence and child endangerment.

The suspect, 24-year-old Justin Trompeter of Trail is wanted on several charges including two counts of second-degree child neglect, felony fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment among others.

JCSO deputies were originally searching for Trompeter in connection with a February 7th domestic violence assault call where he left the scene with the children.

On February 16th, JCSO deputies received information that Trompeter was hiding with the children, ages 6 months and a year and a half deep in the surrounding Jacksonville woods. That same day around 1:30 in the afternoon, JCSO found the two children abandoned in the car alone.

JCSO believes the children were left alone for up to two hours. It says meth and fentanyl were also found in the car. The children were turned over to DHS.

Trompeter remains on the run if you have any information on his whereabouts, contact ECSO at (541) 776-7206.

