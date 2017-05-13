JCSO teams up with BLM for added rural patrols

Jackson Co., Ore. — After several frightening incidents, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is turning its attention to the Anderson butte area in the Applegate.
“In years past, we’ve had a lot issues with the Anderson butte area,” Lieutenant Rick Kennedy said.
According to Kennedy, that’s turning out to be no different this Spring. After an armed robbery on the rural Applegate road earlier this week, and reports of an assault nearby, it’s a huge concern for JCSO.
“Illegal camping, crazy driving,” Lt. Kennedy listed. “Anything you can think of, we’ve had a lot of problems up there.”
But this year, for the first time, the sheriff’s office is partnering up with the Bureau of Land Management, in an effort to curb some of those problems.
“We are going in together to provide enhanced patrol services in that area,” Kennedy said.
JCSO aims to have deputies working the rural areas regularly, but even more so in the summer.
“When school is out, where there’s more activity in these areas, then yes we do have more specific patrols,” Kennedy said.
He says the seclusion only adds to the area’s problems.
“The farther out you are, the more susceptible to any type of violence or some criminal activity,” Kennedy said. “Because there’s not a lot of people out there that can help you.”
While community vigilance and security cameras are encouraged for rural residents, Kennedy hopes this new partnership and added patrols make a noticeable difference.
“We do have other specific areas,” Kennedy said. “But this is our first time working in this one area to where we can see if we make a big difference.”
If the extra patrols prove to be helpful, the sheriff’s office says they’ll likely try to continue, and possibly expand the program next year.