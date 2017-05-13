Former nurse practitioner to accept plea

Medford, Ore. — A local nurse practitioner, who lost her license more than a year ago, is heading to court on Monday. The district attorney’s office said a deal is in the works. It’s a deal one of the victims isn’t happy with.
Tamara Louise Dixon’s case has been active since early 2016. The district attorney’s office said Dixon is now prepared to accept a deal.
Dixon is a former nurse practitioner. Her nursing license was revoked in April 2016, as a result of an active investigation by the Nursing Board. That investigation led to eight criminal charges – six counts for reckless endangerment, one for initiating a false report, and one for obtaining a controlled substance.
“Just to take it to one misdemeanor – I was appalled,” said one of Dixon’s victims.
One of her main victims within this case, who asked not to be identified, said the two met at Asante while working in the critical care unit. She said Dixon was prescribing drugs under her name and giving prescriptions to people who didn’t go through the proper channels.
“If she’s not held accountable, then nobody is being held accountable and it skews the concept of truth and reality,” she said.
That’s something Dixon’s victim – as a fellow medical professional – said is something that happens too often in the field.
“Providers are doing it day in and day out. It’s like white collar drug crime because they’re not held accountable,” she said.
She said agreeing to plead to only one of eight counts is unacceptable. Especially when the case involves other victims.
“Recklessly prescribe and obtain prescriptions by fraud. It just shouldn’t be taken lightly,” she said.
Which is why Dixon’s victim is asking law enforcement to step up.
“Providers are not being held accountable for their prescribing habits, it’s just insane,” she said.
NBC5 News reached out to Asante for a comment and were told it does not comment on personnel issues.