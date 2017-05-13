Legislative session could affect local economy, tourism

Medford, Ore. — The Medford Chamber of Commerce is watching Salem closely.
Chamber President Brad Hicks says a number of bills, including those that focus on paid family leave and pay equity could have a huge impact on local hospitality and restaurant workers.
“A lot of people are employed in those industries, and yet, the legislature is contemplating a whole slew, and passed already some legislation that will impact them negatively,” Hicks said.
Hicks says the changes could affect not only the local economy, but future tourism. With the World Track and Field Championships happening in Eugene in 2019, Hicks says now is the time to support those industries.
“We want to do things to gear up, have our hoteliers ready, have restaurants ready, have you know, some of these tourism amenities ready to go when that opportunity is here,” Hicks says.
Hicks says teams will be in Southern Oregon to train weeks before the games kick off in Eugene. Visitors from all over the world will come to Oregon for the event.