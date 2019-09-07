JoCo first responders partner to combat under-staffing

“We have limited resources during the day and even worse at night,” said Illinois Valley Fire District Chief Dennis Hoke. “We try to help each other out.”
With small staffs, JCSO, Oregon State Police and IVFD are forced to work together. But twice this week Chief Hoke said law enforcement wasn’t there. His agency wrote on Facebook that OSP and JCSO weren’t available to respond to accidents. “We have to prioritize what calls we go to,” said Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder. “The partnership is vital,” he said. “We would not be able to complete our mission of general public safety if three entities could not work together.”
Chief Hoke said in some cases, multiple agencies aren’t needed. He said IVFD and American Medical Response get to most scenes first. “They reply on us a lot to give them information on what they’re responding to,” he said. “we reply on them if they happen to get on scene first to give us a size-up.” That interagency communication is something they couldn’t do without, even if it isn’t always perfect.
“It widens our availability as a public safety unit,” Snyder said. “It just makes us more effective, helps keep the public a lot safer and it’s more efficient.”
We reached out to OSP about the issue but have not heard back.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).