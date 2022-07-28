JoCo Retail Activity Tax headed to Nov. ballot

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King July 27, 2022

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Commissioners will send a new retail tax to voters, to help fund law enforcement. It’s going on the November ballot.

A property taxing district, that was discussed, was not approved to fund law enforcement.

Commissioners say instead, a 3% Law Enforcement Retail Activity Tax, would be imposed in Josephine County, between April 15th and October 15th, of every year.  Commissioner Dan DeYoung is spinning the county’s effort as an investment in law enforcement, not a tax.

“If we don’t have county law enforcement and fund Sheriff Daniels and his operation can you imagine people wanting to come here and be in our county with law enforcement, I don’t think that is a real selling feature,” said Commissioner DeYoung.

We told you before, that because of budget cuts next year, the sheriff’s patrol staff could drop from 29.5 positions to 18.5. The County’s Finance Director says the jail would then go from 49 staffers to 44.

The county has been trying to find long-term funding options for law enforcement, for years.  If it’s approved by the voters in November, the new tax would take effect March 15th, 2023.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content