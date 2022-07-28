JoCo Retail Activity Tax headed to Nov. ballot

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Commissioners will send a new retail tax to voters, to help fund law enforcement. It’s going on the November ballot.

A property taxing district, that was discussed, was not approved to fund law enforcement.

Commissioners say instead, a 3% Law Enforcement Retail Activity Tax, would be imposed in Josephine County, between April 15th and October 15th, of every year. Commissioner Dan DeYoung is spinning the county’s effort as an investment in law enforcement, not a tax.

“If we don’t have county law enforcement and fund Sheriff Daniels and his operation can you imagine people wanting to come here and be in our county with law enforcement, I don’t think that is a real selling feature,” said Commissioner DeYoung.

We told you before, that because of budget cuts next year, the sheriff’s patrol staff could drop from 29.5 positions to 18.5. The County’s Finance Director says the jail would then go from 49 staffers to 44.

The county has been trying to find long-term funding options for law enforcement, for years. If it’s approved by the voters in November, the new tax would take effect March 15th, 2023.