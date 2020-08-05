Josephine Co. announces new COVID-19 related death

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County announced a new coronavirus-related death Tuesday evening.
Josephine County Public Health said the 83-year-old man died from complications relating to a COVID-19 infection on August 3.
Health officials said the man had underlying conditions and tested positive on July 19. He passed away at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center on August 3.
The county also made corrections to overall COVID-19 totals Tuesday. Public Health said the previous death on July 31 was removed from Josephine County’s case count. The Oregon Health Authority said the 33-year-old man was visiting the county and resided in a different state, therefore the death was removed from Josephine County’s totals.
Public Health also announced that six new cases of COVID-19 should have been announced on August 3, not five.
Two new cases were announced on August 4, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 107.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).