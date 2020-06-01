Home
Josephine Co. identify body in Rogue River as missing man

Josephine Co. identify body in Rogue River as missing man

Local News Regional Top Stories

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Sheriff’s deputies in Josephine County say a body found in the Rogue River, is that of a missing man.

JCSO says the body of a 66-year-old Daryl Johnson was spotted by rafters, near Schroeder Park this weekend. Jackson County Search and Rescue teams say Daryl Johnson fell off a trail and into the water Friday night near the city of Rogue River.

The case is being referred to the Oregon State Deputy medical examiner and is still under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »