Josephine Co. identify body in Rogue River as missing man

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Sheriff’s deputies in Josephine County say a body found in the Rogue River, is that of a missing man.
JCSO says the body of a 66-year-old Daryl Johnson was spotted by rafters, near Schroeder Park this weekend. Jackson County Search and Rescue teams say Daryl Johnson fell off a trail and into the water Friday night near the city of Rogue River.
The case is being referred to the Oregon State Deputy medical examiner and is still under investigation.
