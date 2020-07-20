K9 Ozzy helps deputies find assault suspect in Canyonville

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — A police K9 helped deputies find an assault suspect hiding in a shed in Canyonville Sunday evening.
Douglas County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to a reported assault, after a woman said she was hit in the head by 33-year-old Canyonville resident Robert Matthew Frieler. K9 Ozzy found Frieler in the 400 block of Carlisle Court.
Frieler is at the Douglas County Jail. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.