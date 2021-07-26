Kelly Shelter temporarily closes after one person tests positive with COVID-19

At least one person staying at the shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight, the people staying at the shelter, have been moved to a different location. The shelter is temporarily closed for cleaning and contact tracing.
Development Director, Matthew Vorderstrasse, says people staying at the shelter have been moved to the Redwood Inn on Riverside in Medford to quarantine.
He says testing is underway to see if anyone else has the virus.
“This is the first time we’ve encountered something like this and so we get to test out this procedure and work with our partner to make sure everyone is safe,” said Vorderstrasse.
He says Rogue Retreat is working closely with Jackson County Public Health.
He’s unsure at this time when the shelter will re-open.
Vorderstrasse tells me he doesn’t know if the person who tested positive has the quick-spreading Delta variant.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.