Kelly Shelter temporarily closes after one person tests positive with COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Retreat’s Kelly Shelter is currently closed.

At least one person staying at the shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, the people staying at the shelter, have been moved to a different location. The shelter is temporarily closed for cleaning and contact tracing.

Development Director, Matthew Vorderstrasse, says people staying at the shelter have been moved to the Redwood Inn on Riverside in Medford to quarantine.

He says testing is underway to see if anyone else has the virus.

“This is the first time we’ve encountered something like this and so we get to test out this procedure and work with our partner to make sure everyone is safe,” said Vorderstrasse.

He says Rogue Retreat is working closely with Jackson County Public Health.

He’s unsure at this time when the shelter will re-open.

Vorderstrasse tells me he doesn’t know if the person who tested positive has the quick-spreading Delta variant.

