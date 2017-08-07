Kentucky man on house arrest allegedly commits murder

Louisville, Ken. (WAVE) – A man is dead allegedly shot by another man who was let out of jail just days before on home incarceration, or HIP.
The shooting happened late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky on Terril Lane in Bashford Manor.
According to police, Justin Curry, just days ago when he was granted home incarceration, called 911 Saturday night and told them he’d shot a man and that he was on home incarceration.
Curry waited for police outside of the apartment, the same place he was supposed to stay confined to according to the terms of his HIP.
Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the apartment.
Curry is charged with murder and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.