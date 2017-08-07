Klamath County Dive Rescue

Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Dive rescue crews did a search Sunday morning at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Klamath Falls.

While the skies were smokey over Lake Ewauna Sunday morning, diver Mike Bricker says it was even harder to look underwater.  “It doesn’t look at all, it’s absolutely no visibility.  You swim with your eyes closed.  We’re always sweeping, like this.”

Lieutenant Randall Swan of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office explains that divers were looking for evidence from a robbery that happened at Albertson’s over two weeks ago.  “We do have a suspect in that robbery, an arrest has been made, and he alluded to the fact that he may have thrown some of the items that he was wearing here at the lake.”

Nicholas Andrew Steele was arrested late last month on robbery and theft charges following a high speed pursuit.

The dive crews were called in to help find evidence that will link Steele to the crime.

“They not only trained in searching for people, they’re also trained in searching for evidence.”  Notes Lieutenant Swan.

While searches for drowning victims aren’t pleasant, Bricker says it’s an honor to help bring closure to families.  “Where I come from in Alaska, when we have the opportunity to return a loved one to their family, that’s considered a sacred trust.”

Divers were unable to find the evidence Sunday, and may make another dive later on.

You can find out how to volunteer by calling the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

