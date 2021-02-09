Home
Klamath Community College receives $92k grant from ODE

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Over $90,000 has been granted to Klamath Community College in hopes of developing a ‘homegrown educator pipeline through Klamath and Lake counties.’

The school says the $92,000 grant called Grow your Own is being awarded by the Oregon Department of Education.

The grant focuses on recruiting and training k-12 educators, while providing advanced high school credits and scholarships for students involved in the Klamath City and County School Districts, as well as KCC.

It says the scholarship deadline for incoming and current students is February 15th.

