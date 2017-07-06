Medford, Ore.- The Klamath Fire under control is burning near highway 96.
Campers and residents in the rural outskirts of Yreka watched yesterday preparing to leave if they needed to. But an early effort to fight the flames proved effective.
Less than 24 hours after it sparked the fire was 60 percent contained. Several crews are still working to make sure the fire doesn’t flare back up. Many of the residents in the area have several acres of land. And some even have livestock.
This fire definitely concerned them. There was discussion on several social media posts last night about what those residents would do if the fire moved any closer.
Klamath Fire ablaze and still not put out
