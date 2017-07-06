Home
Klamath Fire ablaze and still not put out

Klamath Fire ablaze and still not put out

Local Top Stories Weather News , ,

Medford, Ore.-  The Klamath Fire under control is burning near highway 96.
Campers and residents in the rural outskirts of Yreka watched yesterday preparing to leave if they needed to. But an early effort to fight the flames proved effective.
Less than 24 hours after it sparked the fire was 60 percent contained. Several crews are still working to make sure the fire doesn’t flare back up. Many of the residents in the area have several acres of land. And some even have livestock.
This fire definitely concerned them. There was discussion on several social media posts last night about what those residents would do if the fire moved any closer.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics