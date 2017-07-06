Home
Missing father and son hiking Mt. McLoughlin found

Mount McLoughlin, Ore. — A father’s birthday gift for his son turns into a search and rescue operation. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said a Medford father and son were hiking with a friend on Mount McLoughlin as a birthday gift.

The sheriff’s office said during the hike, the friend fell behind and decided to go back to the car at the bottom of the mountain.

“Son said they were going to continue up. They got into the snow around 7000 feet – father and son were playing in the snow. Team met with the friend that was hiking with them in the vehicle and said they haven’t come out yet,” said Lieutenant Brian Bryson, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

Both father and son are safe.
The sheriff’s office says the two were able to hitch a ride to the lake of the woods resort.
Search and rescue teams drove them back to Medford.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has some safety tips for you to stay safe this summer if you plan on venturing out into the outdoors:

  • Have a plan
  • Tell someone where you’ll be traveling and how long you’ll be gone
  • Pack a bag with bug spray, a small first aid kit, and water
