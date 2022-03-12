Klamath National Forest discusses future road project

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Klamath National Forest hosted a discussion Friday night, about how to use the remaining funds for a roadwork project. This comes after officials stopped a re-paving project last month.

KNF stopped the re-paving work on Forest Road 20 after residents raised concerns about the potential impact. A few organizations and local activists even filed a lawsuit over it. Officials later learned that the road has never been paved, and has been traditionally oiled.

KNF then stopped the work, and now wants to hear from locals, about how to best use the federal grant.

“We have about a third of a million dollars left and the opportunity side of things is a third of a million dollars the challenge is we need to choose something that is a similar color of money, a project that is within the scope of the original contract,” said forest supervisor, Rachel Smith.

The Klamath National Forest says the funds must go to road reconditioning, road repair, and road paving.

KNF thanked community members for expressing their disapproval of the initial plan, which allowed it to investigate.