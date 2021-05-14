Klamath Public Health partnering with schools for vaccination clinic

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Local public health officials are partnering with different schools to educate families on the vaccine.
Klamath Co. is partnering with the Klamath City School District later this month. Public health officials will go into Klamath Union High School on May 28, 2021, where families can receive a shot or learn more about the vaccines.
“There are gonna be some parents who are like yeah let [us] do this. This is going to ensure that schools stay open and that we have a little bit of normal back in my life. And other parents are gonna say I need more information,” said Valeree Lane, Klamath Public Health.
This is just the first school event Klamath Co. is doing. Klamath Co. Public Health will release more information later this month.
