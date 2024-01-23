Lake of the Woods holding Winter Snow Festival

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Ore.- Lake of the Woods is holding a Winter Snow Festival in a few weeks.

From 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on February 10th and 11th, the Winter Snow Festival is open to the public.

Folks can join in on a snow sculpture/snowman building contest, enjoy an outdoor bonfire with music, play cornhole, snowshoe the Ancient Trees walking loop and more. For an additional 10 bucks a person, you can even get in on a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

NBC5 recently reported that the Lake of the Woods Kite Fest, which is held on the second weekend of every February, was canceled. George Gregory of Lake of the Woods Mountain Lodge and Resort told NBC5 the cancellation was because the ice isn’t strong enough to support people.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.