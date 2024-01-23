Jackson County Expo not holding Rogue Music Festival 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Expo announced it will not be hosting its Rogue Music Festival this year.

Last year the first ever Rogue Music Festival featured country artists, like Superstar Carrie Underwood.

But they say that the event last year didn’t bring in as much money as they had hoped.

They tell us that between the artists and set up and other expenses, it was $2.2 million loss.

They also say it took a lot of work to put it on last year and regardless of the result, staff say it was a learning experience.

Interim Fair Manager, Rob Holmbeck said,

“There was a lot of coordination between the Roads and Parks Department, between ODOT and the Sheriff’s Department, it was a big undertaking and yes, we took a big swing at it. And unfortunately, we didn’t quite make it in the financial side but, you know, it was a risk.”

Staff say they are still hoping to bring the event back every other year but have not confirmed it for next year yet.

Until then, the Expo says it still has multiple events for people to look forward to.

