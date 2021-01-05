Home
Homeless village in GP starting construction this month

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Some exciting news for Grants Pass, construction on the Foundry Village temporary housing shelter is set to begin January 10th.

The development and building permits are in the process of being issued from the city.

It will have 17 tiny homes and a  community building, with bathrooms, a kitchen, and laundry.

All Care Community Foundation will own the facility and Rogue Retreat will run it.

The facility acts as a stepping stone to helping individuals and families move from homeless, toward long-term housing.

“What this facility will do, it’ll give a place for roughly 17 people or couples to get off the street, get themselves straightened out to have an address where there mail can be to go to the case management, which is really helpful,” says Doug Walker, with Foundry Village.

It will be located at Foundry Street in Grants Pass.

Foundry Village says that the housing should be up and running in 6-8 months.

