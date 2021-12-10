Law enforcement cracks down on sex trafficking in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local law enforcement is cracking down on trafficking in the Rogue Valley. There have been at least two illicit massage parlors investigated recently one leading to multiple arrests. Experts told NBC5 News trafficking happens pretty much everywhere. But this issue isn’t new in our community. It’s been here for years but usually goes unseen. Many of these cases take years to prosecute.

“Illicit massage parlors are a typology of exploitation that’s been around for a very long time. I’m grateful that our communities are starting to see them and investigate. But they’ve been around for a very long time,” said Rebecca Bender, a sex trafficking survivor, and advocate.

At the end of October, Grants Pass Police made 3 arrests at Silk Road Massage Parlor. This Wednesday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 6 Stars Massage Parlor in Medford.

“IMP’s are very networked, organized crime, very much know each other very much work together, communicate, we’re open beds are in varying cities,” said Bender.

IMP stands for an illicit massage parlor. Employees at a neighboring business tell us they weren’t surprised to hear the news.

“When you see certain things going on, you can’t help but put two and two together, especially some of the girls that I’ve talked to that I’ve helped, it makes sense so I’m not really blown away but I am shocked,” said Faith Scauffe, an employee at Fit for a Queen.

But illicit massage parlors aren’t the only types of sex trafficking. Grants Pass High School graduate Rebecca Bender is a sex trafficking survivor and advocate. She recently left the Rogue Valley for Texas but wasn’t shocked to hear a number of massage parlors were being investigated.

“I think most people don’t understand with human trafficking, that it looks really, really different based on the community and culture in which you live,” said Bender.

While the issue isn’t new there is a way you can help. You can volunteer or give back to organizations that help victims. If you see something, say something.

“I think we want to picture that we’re going to be able to jump in and rescue someone that’s hidden in a basement. And that’s just not realistic on how this crime works. The most realistic way is to support those that are serving marginalized groups right now in our very own communities,” said Bender.

Bender said Oregon is ahead of many other states in the country when it comes to preventing sex trafficking. Every police officer whether that be Medford Police or Oregon State has an annual sex trafficking training.

To report sex trafficking click HERE.