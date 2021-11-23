Legislative redistricting maps approved after Oregon’s Supreme Court dismissed complaints

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 22, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 22, 2021

JACKSON CO., Ore. – Oregon’s legislative redistricting maps are official, but another map is still in question.

The Oregon Supreme Court threw out a legal challenge Monday after republicans accused democrats of gerrymandering or stacking the state’s legislative districts in their favor. Lawmakers approved the new maps for Oregon’s U.S. House seats, as well as the legislative districts for the State’s House and Senate in September.

The legal challenges from republicans were to the state legislative maps. The Oregon Supreme Court dismissed the efforts Monday. The court said the GOP failed to show the new districts violated state laws. Despite the decision,  legislators are still taking sides.

“It’s highly contentious for sure. I think the legislative maps were grudgingly accepted by most people in the room. Clearly, whenever you’re gonna be mapping not everyone is going to get everything that they want,” said Ashland Rep. Pam Marsh.

Another local legislator said the decision is disappointing, but not shocking.

“I don’t think these got a very serious look if they didn’t even ask for oral argument. So I think the congressional maps will get similarly short shrift,” said Medford Rep. Kim Wallan.

While the legislative maps are now set, the U.S. Congressional map is still being looked over by a panel of judges. State Rep. Pam Marsh told NBC5 News we should know their decision within the coming days.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]