Legislative redistricting maps approved after Oregon’s Supreme Court dismissed complaints

JACKSON CO., Ore. – Oregon’s legislative redistricting maps are official, but another map is still in question.

The Oregon Supreme Court threw out a legal challenge Monday after republicans accused democrats of gerrymandering or stacking the state’s legislative districts in their favor. Lawmakers approved the new maps for Oregon’s U.S. House seats, as well as the legislative districts for the State’s House and Senate in September.

The legal challenges from republicans were to the state legislative maps. The Oregon Supreme Court dismissed the efforts Monday. The court said the GOP failed to show the new districts violated state laws. Despite the decision, legislators are still taking sides.

“It’s highly contentious for sure. I think the legislative maps were grudgingly accepted by most people in the room. Clearly, whenever you’re gonna be mapping not everyone is going to get everything that they want,” said Ashland Rep. Pam Marsh.

Another local legislator said the decision is disappointing, but not shocking.

“I don’t think these got a very serious look if they didn’t even ask for oral argument. So I think the congressional maps will get similarly short shrift,” said Medford Rep. Kim Wallan.

While the legislative maps are now set, the U.S. Congressional map is still being looked over by a panel of judges. State Rep. Pam Marsh told NBC5 News we should know their decision within the coming days.