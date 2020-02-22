Letters sent to Oregon families after Exclusion Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over one thousand children in Jackson County may be forced to stay home following Oregon’s annual public school Exclusion Day.
February 19, 2020 marked the deadline for guardians to update their child’s vaccination records at school or provide an exemption.
The Oregon Health Authority sent out more than one thousand letters in Jackson County alone asking Oregon students for updated immunization records. However, just because families got a letter does not mean they aren’t up to date with their shots. In some cases, parents just need to turn in updated information.
As for final vaccination rates, each districts’ numbers are still being compiled.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]