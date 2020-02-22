Home
Letters sent to Oregon families after Exclusion Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over one thousand children in Jackson County may be forced to stay home following Oregon’s annual public school Exclusion Day.

February 19, 2020 marked the deadline for guardians to update their child’s vaccination records at school or provide an exemption.

The Oregon Health Authority sent out more than one thousand letters in Jackson County alone asking Oregon students for updated immunization records. However, just because families got a letter does not mean they aren’t up to date with their shots. In some cases, parents just need to turn in updated information.

As for final vaccination rates, each districts’ numbers are still being compiled.

