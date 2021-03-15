Local author publishes book based on re-enactment of traveling with wagon train

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. — A local author’s book about re-enacting travel along the Oregon Trail with a wagon train has recently been published.
Life along the Applegate Trail: A Tale of Grit and Determination debuted March 8th with hardcover and paperback.
The author, local woman Linda Lochard, used her re-enactment experience along with 1846 diary entries from real pioneers to create her novel.
“It’s been really interesting because everyone needs something from a book, whether that’s history, a romance novel, educative [reading] or something just to entertain them and I think this book has a lot of everything in it,” said Lochard.
She says she is currently setting up appointments for book signings.
The book can be purchased off Amazon or at the Medford Barnes and Noble.
More information can be found on the ‘Linda Lochard – Author’ Facebook page.
