Local group comes out against Ashland apartment plan

ASHLAND, Ore. — A non-profit is appealing a decision from the city of Ashland, to build a large apartment complex near Ashland’s northern city limits.

Annexing the property into city limits would allow for 196 apartments to be built, next to Highway 99.

The Rogue Advocates, a land use organization, says it is not against the addition of the development, but rather the traffic concerns it brings to the area.

The Rogue Advocates says that an estimated 1,857 new daily vehicular trips would be generated from the development.

Two driveways will connect the development to Highway 99, but the group says it won’t have any signalized turn controls.

“We can’t overlook safety in an effort to get housing, that is just sort of the bottom line,” says Craig Anderson, Land Use Program Manager for Rogue Advocates.

An Ashland city document shows the company behind the plan suggests that after road improvements are made, a formal speed study can be done to potentially reduce the speed limit on Highway 99 in the area.

The appeal will now go before the State of Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals.

 

