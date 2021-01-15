Ambulance company Mercy Flights begins vaccinating staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.—Local ambulance company Mercy Flights says it has been given 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It says about 30% of it’s staff are already vaccinated.
Jackson County Public Health, says it’s received a total of 600 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine earlier this month.
First responders include, law enforcement, E.M.S, and firefighters.
Mercy flights CEO, Sheila Clough says it gives her team some relief.
“To be able to provide our team members with a prevention tool it’s incredibly rewarding for us,” says Clough.
Mercy Flights says it will make the vaccine available to it’s administrative team later this week.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.