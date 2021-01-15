Home
Ambulance company Mercy Flights begins vaccinating staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.—Local ambulance company Mercy Flights says it has been given 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It says about 30% of it’s staff are already vaccinated.

Jackson County Public Health, says it’s received a total of 600 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine earlier this month.

First responders include, law enforcement, E.M.S, and firefighters.

Mercy flights CEO, Sheila Clough says it gives her team some relief.

“To be able to provide our team members with a prevention tool it’s incredibly rewarding for us,” says Clough.

Mercy Flights says it will make the vaccine available to it’s administrative team later this week.

 

 

