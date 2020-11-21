Local leaders react to new ‘stay at home’ order in California

MEDFORD, Ore.– Republican US Congressman for Northern California Doug Lamalfa says he does not support Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s new stay at home order.
“We have governors on both sides of the border who are out of control trying to take away our freedoms.”
The curfew is scheduled to last a month restricting late night social activities.
Something Congressman Lamalfa admitted doesn’t effect that many people anyway.
“This curfew is ridiculous and somehow the virus is suppose to up its strength at 10 pm at night? It really only effects people going to bars late at night” he said.
The governors new executive order effects 41 of the states 58 counties.
The counties effected are all grouped in the purple tier which means Covid is widespread there.
This includes all southern California counties and Siskiyou county among others.
California is also ramping up its facemask requirements saying that individuals must now wear masks *outside of their homes.
Lamalfa says he worries basic cultural freedoms are being taken away.
“Oh Christmas isn’t that important thanksgiving isn’t that important… well, to who!?”
Governor Newsom said the curfew is meant to serve a greater purpose than enjoying parties and get together late at night.
Newsom said, “The heightened risk and heightened concern presents itself and that’s why we need to be aggressive.”
