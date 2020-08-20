Home
Local orchard struggles to find workers during harvest season

Local orchard struggles to find workers during harvest season

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local farmer is struggling to find workers at a time when harvesting his fruit is crucial.

Heubler Orchards sells its pears to local giants like Naumes and Harry & David, but due to a lack of workers, the owner of the orchard is concerned about the season.

Gary Heubler is the owner of Heubler Orchards off Sierra Vista Lane in Medford.

His orchard has 3,100 pear trees on 10 acres.
He says finding reliable workers has been tough in recent years, but this year it’s nearly impossible.

“We have to have labor in this valley to pick, prune, thin pears, thin peaches, thin this fruit. We’re gonna have a lot of damage and loss on our hands,” said Heubler.

He says he visits the Medford Unemployment Office often to recruit seasonal workers, however, the workers keep leaving.
He adds that most of them only stay for a couple of days.

Heubler says workers are paid $31 per box they fill on the orchard.

If you’re interested in working on the orchard or want more information, you can contact Heubler at 541-261-0778.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »