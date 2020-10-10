Local organization to spend $9M on employment efforts

MEDFORD, Ore.–A Medford organization is providing added relief to the unemployed in both Jackson and Josephine County.
Rogue Workforce Partnership is a temporary employment agency in Medford.
It says its applying for nearly $9 million of grant money to help an estimated 390 people receive training, salary, and experience in emergency response type fields.
Jim Fong, Executive Director, says, “Our satisfaction is seeing people finding success whether its a personal career seeker looking for a better path in life or whether its an organization or business saying ‘I need skilled workers.'”
Fong says the organization could hire 145 people to help with emergency clean up, 70 people to humanitarian jobs, and over 200 to long term employment training programs.
