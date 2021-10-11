Home
Nearly 300 students compete in mountain biking competition at Prescott Park

MEDFORD, Ore. — Nearly 300 youth mountain bikers participated in the Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League’s 4th and final regular-season meet this morning.

Around 245 students took on Roxy Ann Peak’s steep trails.

Students in 6th through 12th grade can participate in the event on their own or with a team.

Korben Stone, an 11th grader who’s been mountain biking for a decade, says he’s been training hard with long bike rides all summer ahead of the regular meets.

“It’s really fun, I like the community, there’s a lot of people here that I like and racing is really fun – I’m pretty competitive so having this outlet is pretty nice,” said Stone.

The state championships are coming up next, 2 weeks from now in Klamath Falls.

