Nearly 300 students compete in mountain biking competition at Prescott Park

MEDFORD, Ore. — Nearly 300 youth mountain bikers participated in the Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League’s 4th and final regular-season meet this morning.
Around 245 students took on Roxy Ann Peak’s steep trails.
Students in 6th through 12th grade can participate in the event on their own or with a team.
Korben Stone, an 11th grader who’s been mountain biking for a decade, says he’s been training hard with long bike rides all summer ahead of the regular meets.
“It’s really fun, I like the community, there’s a lot of people here that I like and racing is really fun – I’m pretty competitive so having this outlet is pretty nice,” said Stone.
The state championships are coming up next, 2 weeks from now in Klamath Falls.
