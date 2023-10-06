Local Police Departments go pink for October

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – This October you may notice a change on Klamath Falls Police Department officer uniforms. October is of course Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Klamath Falls PD is a proud participant in the pink patch project. It’s an innovative public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations on combating this devastating disease.

MEDFORD, Ore. – And they are not alone. Medford Police school resource officers are going pink with their patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month way to show support to that team as well.

