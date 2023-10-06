Lakeview High School students launching eclipse weather balloons

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Lakeview High School students are launching weather balloons sponsored by NASA and put on by University of Idaho College of Engineering students next week.

The launches will help gather Eclipse induced data on atmospheric events needed to improve global weather. Those are forecast models.

About 400 Lakeview High School students will be attending the launch sessions at various times on both October 13th and 14th, during the annular solar eclipse.

Free eclipse glasses will be provided for the first 200 guests.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.