Governor Kotek visits Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek was in Southern Oregon on Thursday.

The governor visiting the county of Klamath County specifically as part of her one Oregon tour. One of her focuses is on housing statewide.

“When we have people coming in with the salaries that are connected to Kingsley (Field) that is going to distort the real estate market rate. So it is supply and demand, which means we gotta get more housing.,” said Governor Kotek. “I’m a big fan of modular. We have a lot of new suppliers, you can get modular homes built faster. I’ve been impressed with some of the 3-D printing technology that’s available. So we have to do that what we’ve been doing traditionally but try some new techniques as well and really provide some different options for local government to move quicker.”

When running for the position governor, she said she would visit each of Oregon’s 36 counties to connect with people. In late summer she also visited Josephine County.

