Local school district shows support for students effected by Maui wildfires

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Phoenix Talent School District has provided ways for people to help those impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii.

The school district said it knows all too well what the people of Maui are going through, after experiencing the Almeda Fire in the Fall of 2020.

Superintendent Brent Barry says he reached out to Oregon state officials, who connected Barry to organizations like the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation aimed at helping students and staff recover.

“You see the footage and it brings back immediate memories of what we went through. It hits home for us so we wanted to make sure if there’s anything that we can do to help that we do it,” said Barry.

Barry said during times like these it’s important for communities both locally and nationwide to come together.

The following information is directly from the Phoenix Talent Schools Facebook page.

Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation (“all gifts made through Oct. 1, 2023, will be dedicated solely to help our Maui students, staff and schools recover from this unimaginable tragedy”): https://pshf.org/donations-page/

In-kind offers of support may be made through the Department’s Maui donation form. The information will be made available to schools and donors will be contacted at a later time if and when schools need the goods or services: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfcXBirwC1cE5…/viewform

Volunteer and service inquiries can be coordinated through the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency at Ready.Hawaii.Gov. For more information, call (808) 733-4300 or email [email protected]

For other general Maui disaster relief support information, please see the list on the following website: https://www.hawaiipublicschools.org/…/Pages/Maui.aspx

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.