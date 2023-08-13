Level 3 evacuations for active wildfire near Ophir, Curry County

OPHIR, Ore. – Updated as of 7:15 p.m.: According to Curry County Commissioner Brad Alcorn, Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at First Baptist Church in Gold Beach located at 29755 Turner St.

ODOT says Highway 101 is closed from milepost 311-320.

An active wildfire, the O’Brian Creek Fire, in Curry County has broken out north of Ophir.

There is a level 3 go now, evacuation notice in place for the area of Coy Creek.

That means to evacuate immediately.

According to the Coos Forest Protective Association, the fire is around 20 acres in size.

It says the fire is near milepost 315 on Highway 101. Fire officials say the highway is closed in both directions.

