Locals react to Worthington Fire

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – While homeowners closer to the fire were evacuating, nearby locals watched as the smoke came closer.
Vendetta Egbert and her husband have lived in the Rogue Valley for over 40 years. The Egberts say they know the terrain fire crews are working in at the Worthington fire, and it’s quite steep. While they say fire season is inevitable each year, they appreciate the firefighters’ efforts.
“Just about anywhere around, you know somebody. Your kids’ friends grew up there. And it’s sad, it’s exciting, but it’s saddening to see anything burn,” said Vendetta Egbert.
While fire season has been relatively quiet until now, Vendetta and her husband just hope it does not become as bad as 2018.
