Low-cost pet vaccinations available in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County Animal Services is having its monthly low-cost drive-thru dog and cat vaccinations clinic on January 15th. It’s offered on the third Saturday of every month.

This drive-up clinic supports Jackson County pet owners who need to vaccinate their animals and license their dogs The clinic is by appointment only and is limited to residents in Jackson County.

“What we’re trying to do is provide a low-cost alternative to having to go to your local veterinarian to have the rabies vaccination done because it is a requirement for licensing for Jackson County,” said Kim Casey Program Mgr., Jackson Co. Animal Services.

Pet owners must call the shelter or reserve a spot online to attend by the 14th.

To book an appointment visit fotas.org/vaccinations