Home
Low insurance subsidies available

Low insurance subsidies available

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace wants people to know that some Oregonians can qualify for insurance for only $1 a month.

Individuals making between $19,000 and $25,000 can shrink their premiums between $1 to $150 per month through the program.

According to the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, nearly 104,000 uninsured Oregonians are estimated to qualify for subsidies.

“Generally, the people who are eligible for subsidies at all are people who make too much money to qualify for the Oregon Health Plan, which is no cost public coverage and those who don’t get insurance through work,” said Elizabeth Cronen with the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

If you’re interested to learn if you qualify visit OregonHealthCare.org/gethelp. The deadline to apply is December 15th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »