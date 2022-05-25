Man arrested after stabbing near downtown Medford

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 24, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford Police are investigating a stabbing, near downtown Medford. Police say it happened last night, at approximately 10:30 p.m in the area of the 9th street footbridge across bear creek.

That’s where officers found a 44-year-old victim, stabbed in the upper thigh.  The suspect had already left the area. Police rendered aid to the victim until paramedics transported him to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he’s already been released.

“I think the important thing to know in this incident is it’s not a stranger assault, it two people who knew each other that resulted in an assault so there’s no ongoing danger to the community and there is not a suspect at large,” said Lt. Mark Cromwell with MPD.

Police say the suspect, Andrew Charles Davis, was arrested later Tuesday morning.

Davis is in Jackson County Jail, charged with assault 2, unlawful use of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

