Police: 2-year-old Oregon boy ‘overdosed’ on THC-infused candy

LA PINE, Ore. – A central Oregon mother is facing criminal charges after her 2-year-old son reportedly overdosed on THC-infused candy.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of May 30, Katelynn Joy told first responders her son had consumed a THC-infused candy that had been left on a table.
When medical personnel arrived at the scene in the 14000 block of White Pine Way in La Pine, they reportedly found the toddler in a state of distress, exhibiting “life-threatening overdose symptoms.”
Investigators said they determined Joy had left the candy unsecured and unattended when the boy ate it. The partially eaten candy was found by Joy, who waited several hours before overdose symptoms worsened enough that she decided to call 911.
KTVZ reports the boy was taken to a local hospital and later released.
“While we do not encourage drug use, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reminds our citizens to protect themselves, children and animals from THC exposure and overdose,” DCSO said. “Please prevent access to marijuana and THC products from children and do not leave children unattended with these items.”