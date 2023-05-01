Man killed by reckless driver in GP Walmart parking lot, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man died after he was struck by a vehicle that crashed through a local shopping center’s parking lot.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, at about 10:00 p.m. on April 29, a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Tanya Allen was parked in the Grants Pass Walmart parking lot.

After having a conversation with another person in the parking lot, Allen allegedly accelerated rapidly through the lot, striking numerous other vehicles.

GPPD said 65-year-old Kenneth Nickerson was outside his vehicle when he was hit by Allen’s vehicle. He was unresponsive when first responders arrived and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Eventually, Allen’s vehicle came to a stop due to damage.

Allen was still at the scene when she was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

After that, she was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GPPD Detective Shali Marshall at 541-450-6260.

