Man who told police he smoked pot, drank alcohol before causing fatal crash not charged

Medford, Ore — No charges will be filed against a man who told police he fell asleep before getting into a fatal crash near Shady Cove last year.
Cody Lowe drove into the back of a semi-truck trailer on the shoulder of Highway 62 just south of Brophy Way… on December 22nd. Front seat passenger Tori Anderson was killed in the crash. Investigators say she was asleep and not wearing a seat belt. Lowe told police he had smoked marijuana prior to leaving his house at 6:30 pm …and had one drink at approximately 7 pm. The crash occurred at 2:30 am. Deputies on scene said he showed no signs of intoxication. They were also unable to disprove Lowe’s statement that he fell asleep… as another passenger was asleep in the car.
The Jackson County DA’s office called it a terrible accident.