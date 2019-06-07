Mt. Ashland Hill Climb Run battles the snow

ASHLAND, Ore — The Mt. Ashland Hill Climb Run typically takes place later in the summer, but that meant battling the smoke.
This year, the run was moved up to Saturday, June 8. But now a new obstacle. They are battling the snow.
The 13.3 mile run has been going on for 42 years and has about one mile of elevation gain.
“It’s a lot more challenging than your standard half marathon, that’s for sure. The entire course is uphill. There’s really no downhill or, very very few flat sections. You’re pretty much running uphill the entire distance,” Joseph Chick, race director, said.
The run starts near Sesame Asian Kitchen in front of Lithia Park in downtown Ashland at 7:30 A.M. and ends on the summit.
While registration for the run is now closed, people are invited to cheer at the finish line.
All proceeds benefit the Ashland Woodlands and Trails Association.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.