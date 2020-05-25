Medford car crash leaves 100 yards of debris

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford fire crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on East McAndrews Drive around midnight last night (Saturday).
They found one heavily-damaged truck on the road which left about 100 yards of debris behind it.
Firefighters used thermal imaging to search the area for the driver, passengers and possible victims, but no one was found.
The truck hit a city light pole and a large tree which closed both lanes of East McAndrews.
